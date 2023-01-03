Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1355U or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1355U vs Apple M1

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1355U with 10-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 1355U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 1355U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1355U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1355U +16%
1749
Apple M1
1503
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1355U +12%
8645
Apple M1
7698
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1355U
1695
Apple M1 +3%
1750
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1355U +9%
8391
Apple M1
7677
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1355U and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M1
Model number i7-1355U -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M1 GPU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 4
P-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (P) 1.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 8
Total Threads 12 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 17x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 14 W
Max. Boost TDP 55 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 768 1024
TMUs 48 64
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1355U
1.69 TFLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1355U official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i7 1355U?
