Intel Core i7 1355U vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1355U against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Pro. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 1355U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
56
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
92
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
73
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1355U
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1355U +15%
1767
1543
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8954
M1 Pro +36%
12170
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3829
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21949
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1727
M1 Pro +3%
1775
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8476
M1 Pro +48%
12548
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M1
|Model number
|i7-1355U
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|8
|P-Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|2
|E-Threads
|8
|2
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|10
|Total Threads
|12
|10
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|17x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|2048
|TMUs
|48
|128
|ROPs
|24
|64
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1355U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
