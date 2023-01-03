We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13620H with 10-cores against the 4.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 13620H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.