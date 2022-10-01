Intel Core i7 13700 vs i5 12400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700 with 16-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 13700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 10 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1700
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11966
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +23%
4339
3526
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +76%
34275
19520
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1615
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8696
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 1, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-13700
|i5-12400
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|16
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
