Intel Core i7 13700F vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700F with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7900 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
98
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
95
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
94
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700F
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900
- Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2045
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
28590
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2165
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
17659
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 1, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i7-13700F
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|12
|P-Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|12
|Total Threads
|24
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|219 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon Graphics
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700F official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
