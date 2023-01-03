Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700H or M2 Max: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H with 14-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 13700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1997 vs 1768 points
  • Newer - released 5-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +10%
1839
M2 Max
1667
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +13%
17070
M2 Max
15056
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H
1754
M2 Max +14%
1993
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H
12693
M2 Max +17%
14873
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700H and Apple M2 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 June 1, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M2
Model number i7-13700H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 12
Total Threads 20 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 24x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 67 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 30 W
Max. Boost TDP 115 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1344 MHz
Shading Units 768 4864
TMUs 48 304
ROPs 24 152
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 70 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700H
1.69 TFLOPS
M2 Max
13.6 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 96 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700H official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Max or Intel Core i7 13700H?
