Intel Core i7 13700H vs i7 1260P
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H with 14-cores against the 2.1 GHz i7 1260P with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 13700H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 13700H – 28 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1745
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9773
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3328
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17171
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1770
1778
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +43%
13104
9176
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 1, 2022
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-H
|Alder Lake-P
|Model number
|i7-13700H
|i7-1260P
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Performance
|Cores
|14
|12
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15-45 W
|20-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|Intel Core i7 1260P official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
