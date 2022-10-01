Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700K or Ryzen 7 5800X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Intel Core i7 13700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
Intel Core i7 13700K
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 13700K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X and 13700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 22 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2109 vs 1626 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
  • Newer - released 2-years later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i7 13700K – 105 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +30%
2106
Ryzen 7 5800X
1624
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +63%
17203
Ryzen 7 5800X
10523
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700K and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 1, 2022 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Vermeer
Model number i7-13700K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 38x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 54MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel Core i7 13700K?
