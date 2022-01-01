Intel Core i7 6700K vs i5 12400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz Intel Core i7 6700K with 4-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700K
- Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
- Newer - released 6-years and 6-months later
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 42.7 GB/s (125%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1682 vs 1097 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 6700K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1137
Core i5 12400 +51%
1718
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5659
Core i5 12400 +113%
12036
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2538
Core i5 12400 +41%
3578
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8965
Core i5 12400 +123%
19952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1107
Core i5 12400 +53%
1693
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4338
Core i5 12400 +94%
8432
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 5, 2015
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Skylake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-6700K
|i5-12400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 530
|UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|4.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|1.75 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|192
|TMUs
|-
|48
|ROPs
|-
|24
|Execution Units
|-
|24
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700K official page
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
