Intel Core i7 8700K vs i7 12700K

Intel Core i7 8700K
VS
Intel Core i7 12700K
Intel Core i7 8700K
Intel Core i7 12700K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700K with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700K and 8700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 95 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Newer - released 4-years and 1-month later
  • Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 770 integrated graphics: 0.78 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1905 vs 1269 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K
1216
Core i7 12700K +62%
1968
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K
8979
Core i7 12700K +157%
23042
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K
1285
Core i7 12700K +49%
1916
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K
6683
Core i7 12700K +125%
15016

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8700K and i7 12700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 5, 2017 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-8700K i7-12700K
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 6 12
Threads 12 20
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 95 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1550 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 8700K
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i7 12700K +105%
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8700K official page Intel Core i7 12700K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

