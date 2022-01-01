Intel Core i7 9700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 9700 against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
56
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
- Newer - released 2-years and 11-months later
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1647 vs 1211 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1199
Ryzen 7 5700X +28%
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8615
Ryzen 7 5700X +66%
14321
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2793
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13420
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1219
Ryzen 7 5700X +36%
1661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6758
Ryzen 7 5700X +51%
10235
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-9700
|Vermeer
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1