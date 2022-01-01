Intel Core i7 9700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700X VS Intel Core i7 9700 AMD Ryzen 7 5700X We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 9700 against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5700X and 9700 Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700 Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

More than 10° C higher critical temperature

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Newer - released 2-years and 11-months later

Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Unlocked multiplier

36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1647 vs 1211 points

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700 and AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

General Vendor Intel AMD Released April 23, 2019 March 15, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Coffee Lake Zen 3 Model number i7-9700 Vermeer Socket LGA-1151 AM4 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 8 16 Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.4 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 30x 34x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 65 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 90°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 - GPU Base Clock 350 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz - Shading Units 192 - TMUs 24 - ROPs 3 - Execution Units 24 - TGP 15 W - Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i7 9700 0.38 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 5700X n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s ECC Support No - Misc Official site Intel Core i7 9700 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 20 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -