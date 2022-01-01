Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9700K or Ryzen 7 5800X3D: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Intel Core i7 9700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
Intel Core i7 9700K
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X3D and 9700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 95 vs 105 Watt
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Newer - released 3-years and 6-months later
  • Has 84 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 1286 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K
9516
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +57%
14908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K
14673
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +57%
22985
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K
7461
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +52%
11320
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700K and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Vermeer
Model number i7-9700K -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 95 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 9700K
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700K official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 24
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Apple M1 Max and Intel Core i7 9700K
2. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and Intel Core i7 9700K
3. AMD Ryzen 7 5700G and Intel Core i7 9700K
4. Intel Core i5 12600K and Intel Core i7 9700K
5. AMD Ryzen 7 5700X and Intel Core i7 9700K
6. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
8. AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
9. Intel Core i9 12900K and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
10. Intel Core i5 12600K and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D or Intel Core i7 9700K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский