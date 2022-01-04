Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900H or M1 Pro: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900H vs Apple M1 Pro

Intel Core i9 12900H
VS
Apple M1 Pro
Intel Core i9 12900H
Apple M1 Pro

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H with 14-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 12900H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • More powerful Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) integrated graphics: 5.2 vs 1.69 TFLOPS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i9 12900H – 30 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +17%
1786
M1 Pro
1523
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +59%
19167
M1 Pro
12044
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +6%
1852
M1 Pro
1742
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +14%
14229
M1 Pro
12492
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900H and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 October 18, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-H -
Model number i9-12900H -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Performance

Cores 14 10
Threads 20 10
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 38x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 45 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 768 2048
TMUs 48 128
ROPs 24 64
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 30 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900H
1.69 TFLOPS
M1 Pro +208%
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 12900H vs Apple M1 Max
2. Intel Core i9 12900H vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
3. Intel Core i9 12900H vs i7 12800H
4. Intel Core i9 12900H vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
5. Apple M1 Pro vs Intel Core i7 9750H
6. Apple M1 Pro vs Intel Core i7 1185G7
7. Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
8. Apple M1 Pro vs Intel Core i9 9880H
9. Apple M1 Pro vs Intel Core i9 11900H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Pro or Intel Core i9 12900H?
EnglishРусский