Intel Core i9 12900K vs i5 12600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +6%
2034
1910
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +57%
27650
17588
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +6%
4356
4108
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +59%
38604
24350
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +4%
2024
1955
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +37%
18539
13514
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|i5-12600K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|16
|10
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|9728K (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
