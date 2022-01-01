Intel Core i9 12900K vs i7 13700
We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K against the 2.1 GHz i7 13700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 13700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1985
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
27108
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4178
Core i7 13700 +4%
4339
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +19%
40871
34275
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1979
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
16986
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|October 1, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|i7-13700
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|16
|16
|Threads
|24
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
