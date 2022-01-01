Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Core i7 13700: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900K vs i7 13700

Intel Core i9 12900K
VS
Intel Core i7 13700
Intel Core i9 12900K
Intel Core i7 13700

We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K against the 2.1 GHz i7 13700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 13700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13700 and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +19%
40871
Core i7 13700
34275
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and i7 13700

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 October 1, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Raptor Lake-S
Model number i9-12900K i7-13700
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 16 16
Threads 24 24
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 21x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1550 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 13700
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i9 12900K and M1 Max
2. Core i9 12900K and Core i9 12900H
3. Core i9 12900K and Ryzen 9 5950X
4. Core i9 12900K and Core i5 12600K
5. Core i9 12900K and M1 Ultra
6. Core i7 13700 and Core i7 12700K
7. Core i7 13700 and Core i7 13700K
8. Core i7 13700 and Ryzen 9 7900X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 13700 or i9 12900K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский