Intel Core i9 13900K vs i9 13900F
We compared two 24-core desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K against the 2.0 GHz i9 13900F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 13900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +4%
2246
2165
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +4%
39165
37489
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4687
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
59809
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +8%
2273
2102
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +11%
24201
21869
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|i9-13900F
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|24
|24
|Threads
|32
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.4 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|36MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
