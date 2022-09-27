Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900KF or Ryzen 9 7950X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Intel Core i9 13900KF
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
Intel Core i9 13900KF
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KF with 24-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7950X and 13900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KF
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 26% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 125 vs 170 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF
35912
Ryzen 9 7950X +4%
37473
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900KF and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 August 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Raphael
Model number i9-13900K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 24 16
Threads 32 32
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 5.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 45x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 170 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900KF official page AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
6 (20%)
24 (80%)
Total votes: 30

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 12900K and Intel Core i9 13900KF
2. Intel Core i9 12900KF and Intel Core i9 13900KF
3. Intel Core i9 13900K and Intel Core i9 13900KF
4. AMD Ryzen 9 7900X and Intel Core i9 13900KF
5. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
6. Intel Core i9 12900K and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
7. AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
8. AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
9. AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
10. Intel Core i9 13900K and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X or Intel Core i9 13900KF?
Promotion
EnglishРусский