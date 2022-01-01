Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7900X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 95 vs 170 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- Has 60 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5 GHz)
- Newer - released 4-years later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1332
Ryzen 9 7900X +40%
1868
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12355
Ryzen 9 7900X +119%
27074
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2944
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18563
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8397
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|September 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Raphael
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|RDNA 2
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|47x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|76MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|170 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|RDNA 2
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|28
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
