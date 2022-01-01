Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Ryzen 9 7900X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7900X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7900X and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 95 vs 170 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
  • Has 60 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5 GHz)
  • Newer - released 4-years later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1332
Ryzen 9 7900X +40%
1868
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
12355
Ryzen 9 7900X +119%
27074
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 September 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Raphael
Model number i9-9900K -
Socket LGA-1151 AM5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 RDNA 2

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 16 24
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 47x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 76MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 95 W 170 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 RDNA 2
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9900K
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7900X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 28
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

