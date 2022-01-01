Intel Core i9 9900K vs i9 13900K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz i9 13900K with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 13900K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Consumes up to 37% less energy than the Core i9 13900K – 95 vs 150 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
- Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 16 more physical cores
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 67% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2133 vs 1277 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.5 GHz vs 5 GHz)
- Newer - released 4-years and 1-month later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1332
Core i9 13900K +64%
2189
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12355
Core i9 13900K +198%
36866
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2944
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18563
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1274
Core i9 13900K +67%
2127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8397
Core i9 13900K +179%
23465
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 1, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i9-13900K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|8
|24
|Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|68MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|150 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
