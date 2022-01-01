Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Core i3 10110U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Core i3 10110U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 10110U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 973 vs 703 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110U +37%
1041
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2048
Core i3 10110U +17%
2387
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1242
Core i3 10110U +84%
2280
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2875
Core i3 10110U +40%
4018
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110U +38%
976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1802
Core i3 10110U +8%
1955
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|N6000
|i3-10110U
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|11x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|850 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|10 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page
|Intel Core i3 10110U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|16
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2