Intel Processor N100 vs Core i5 1235U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Processor N100 with 4-cores against the 1.3 GHz Core i5 1235U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Processor N100
- Newer - released 11-months later
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 2.2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1578 vs 728 points
- Has 6144 KB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
609
Core i5 1235U +170%
1644
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2210
Core i5 1235U +202%
6667
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3329
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13665
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
734
Core i5 1235U +117%
1592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2092
Core i5 1235U +201%
6289
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|N100
|i5-1235U
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (24 EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|-
|2
|P-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|0 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|8
|E-Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|0.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|-
|3.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|10
|Total Threads
|4
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|13x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|6 W
|12-15 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|-
|55 W
|Socket
|BGA-1264
|BGA-1744
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|640
|TMUs
|16
|40
|ROPs
|8
|20
|Execution Units
|24
|80
|TGP
|10 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-4800
| - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-5200
- LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|1
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Processor N100 official page
|Intel Core i5 1235U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|9
|20
