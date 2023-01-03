Home > CPU Comparisons > Processor N100 or Core i5 1235U: what's better?

Intel Processor N100 vs Core i5 1235U

Intel Processor N100
VS
Intel Core i5 1235U
Intel Processor N100
Intel Core i5 1235U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Processor N100 with 4-cores against the 1.3 GHz Core i5 1235U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1235U and N100
Advantages of Intel Processor N100
  • Newer - released 11-months later
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 2.2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1578 vs 728 points
  • Has 6144 KB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Processor N100
609
Core i5 1235U +170%
1644
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Processor N100
2210
Core i5 1235U +202%
6667
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Processor N100
734
Core i5 1235U +117%
1592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Processor N100
2092
Core i5 1235U +201%
6289
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Processor N100 and Core i5 1235U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Alder Lake
Model number N100 i5-1235U
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (24 EU) Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores - 2
P-Threads - 4
Base Frequency (P) 0 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 8
E-Threads 4 8
Base Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz 0.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) - 3.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 10
Total Threads 4 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 13x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP (PL1) 6 W 12-15 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) - 55 W
Socket BGA-1264 BGA-1744
Peak temperature 105°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 256 640
TMUs 16 40
ROPs 8 20
Execution Units 24 80
TGP 10 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Processor N100
0.3 TFLOPS
Core i5 1235U
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-4800		 - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-5200
- LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 1 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Processor N100 official page Intel Core i5 1235U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 9 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1235U or Processor N100?
Promotion
