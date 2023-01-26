Home > CPU Comparisons > Processor N95 or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

Intel Processor N95 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Intel Processor N95
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
Intel Processor N95
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Processor N95 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and N95
Advantages of Intel Processor N95
  • Newer - released 2-years later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1108 vs 804 points
  • Has 2048 KB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Processor N95
2530
Ryzen 5 5500U +183%
7154
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Processor N95
2018
Ryzen 5 5500U +22%
2472
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Processor N95
5497
Ryzen 5 5500U +140%
13201
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Processor N95
2405
Ryzen 5 5500U +107%
4967
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Processor N95 and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 26, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 2 (Lucienne)
Model number N95 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (16EU) Radeon RX Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores - 6
P-Threads - 12
Base Frequency (P) 0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 4 6
Total Threads 4 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 21x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP (PL1) 15 W 10-25 W (configurable)
Socket BGA-1264 FP6
Peak temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 256 448
TMUs 16 28
ROPs 8 7
Execution Units 16 -
TGP 6 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Processor N95
0.24 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-4800		 - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 1 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Processor N95 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 9 12

