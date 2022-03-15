AMD Ryzen 5 5600
Ryzen 5 5600 - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 32 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1572
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8396
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Vermeer
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20