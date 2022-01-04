Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12400F or Ryzen 5 5600: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600

Intel Core i5 12400F
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600
Intel Core i5 12400F
AMD Ryzen 5 5600

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600 and 12400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
  • Around 25.6 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +13%
1699
Ryzen 5 5600
1497
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +9%
12010
Ryzen 5 5600
11005
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +10%
3544
Ryzen 5 5600
3208
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F
19727
Ryzen 5 5600 +9%
21559
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +11%
8516
Ryzen 5 5600
7674
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400F and AMD Ryzen 5 5600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Vermeer
Model number i5-12400F -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 35x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400F official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
24 (57.1%)
18 (42.9%)
Total votes: 42

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 12400F and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
2. Intel Core i5 12400F and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
3. Intel Core i5 12400F and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
4. Intel Core i5 12400F and Intel Core i5 12600K
5. Intel Core i5 12400F and Intel Core i5 10400F
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5600 and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
8. AMD Ryzen 5 5600 and AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600 or Intel Core i5 12400F?
Promotion
EnglishРусский