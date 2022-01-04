Intel Core i5 12400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
78
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
53
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
74
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
68
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
- Around 25.6 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +13%
1699
1497
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +9%
12010
11005
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +10%
3544
3208
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19727
Ryzen 5 5600 +9%
21559
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +7%
1633
1523
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +11%
8516
7674
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i5-12400F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
