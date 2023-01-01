Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 7600 or Ryzen 5 5600: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 7600 vs Ryzen 5 5600

AMD Ryzen 5 7600
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600
AMD Ryzen 5 7600
AMD Ryzen 5 5600

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600 against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 5 5600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7600 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600 and 7600
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2034 vs 1531 points
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600 +23%
1860
Ryzen 5 5600
1512
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600 +25%
13498
Ryzen 5 5600
10765
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600 +33%
2049
Ryzen 5 5600
1543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600 +32%
10221
Ryzen 5 5600
7753
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 7600 and Ryzen 5 5600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 1, 2023 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raphael Vermeer
Socket AM5 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 35x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - Yes

Power

Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics -

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 24

