Intel Core i3 1215U vs i3 1115G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U with 10-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i3 1215U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1374 vs 1222 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Consumes up to 49% less energy than the Core i3 1215U – 28 vs 55 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1372
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2543
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2738
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6346
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +13%
1386
1232
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +35%
3312
2458
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i3-1215U
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|10
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|17-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|10MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15-55 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|32
|24
|ROPs
|16
|12
|Execution Units
|64
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1215U official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
