66 out of 100
Dell Alienware m18
VS
54 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Dell Alienware m18
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Display
3072 x 1920
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m18 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m18
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 2190 grams less (around 4.83 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
  • 79% sharper screen – 226 versus 126 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (136.4 vs 203.5 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m18
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 4.23 kg (9.33 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Dimensions 410.3 x 319.9 x 24.1-26.7 mm
16.15 x 12.59 x 0.95-1.05 inches		 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm
14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches
Area 1313 cm2 (203.3 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.6% ~84.3%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal Yes -
Number of fans 4 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level (max. load) 56.7 dB 46.1 dB

Display

Size 18 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 480 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 126 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Sync technology G-Sync No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1331:1
sRGB color space 10% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.4%
Response time 3 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness
Alienware m18
300 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 300 / 330 W 96 W
Cable length 1 meters 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 1478 / 1512 grams 359 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock - 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1250 MHz
FLOPS 8.8 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1280
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Alienware m18 +175%
8.8 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
3.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 4 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 83.8 dB 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v5
Bluetooth v5.3 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.1 x 8.0 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Further details
Notes on Alienware m18:
    - Optional CherryMX low-profile mechanical switches.
    - Supports a maximum of 9 TB of storage (2x4 TB + 2x512 TB).
    - The RAM can operate at up to 5800 MHz, thanks to the XMP profiles.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

