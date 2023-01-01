Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 CPU - Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i9 13980HX AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware m18 Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 2190 grams less (around 4.83 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

79% sharper screen – 226 versus 126 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (136.4 vs 203.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 4.23 kg (9.33 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 410.3 x 319.9 x 24.1-26.7 mm

16.15 x 12.59 x 0.95-1.05 inches 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm

14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches Area 1313 cm2 (203.3 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.6% ~84.3% Side bezels 11.3 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal Yes - Number of fans 4 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM Noise level (max. load) 56.7 dB 46.1 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 Size 18 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 480 Hz 60 Hz PPI 126 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Sync technology G-Sync No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1331:1 sRGB color space 10% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.4% Response time 3 ms 43 ms Max. brightness Alienware m18 300 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 97 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 300 / 330 W 96 W Cable length 1 meters 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 1478 / 1512 grams 359 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB TGP 115 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 1000 MHz GPU boost clock - 1250 MHz FLOPS 8.8 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1280 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Alienware m18 +175% 8.8 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2019) 3.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 2666 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 4 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 83.8 dB 82.3 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 13.1 x 8.0 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on Alienware m18: - Optional CherryMX low-profile mechanical switches. - Supports a maximum of 9 TB of storage (2x4 TB + 2x512 TB). - The RAM can operate at up to 5800 MHz, thanks to the XMP profiles.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.