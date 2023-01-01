Dell Alienware m18 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m18
- Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 2190 grams less (around 4.83 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
- 79% sharper screen – 226 versus 126 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (136.4 vs 203.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|4.23 kg (9.33 lbs)
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|Dimensions
|410.3 x 319.9 x 24.1-26.7 mm
16.15 x 12.59 x 0.95-1.05 inches
|357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm
14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches
|Area
|1313 cm2 (203.3 inches2)
|880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.6%
|~84.3%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|Yes
|-
|Number of fans
|4
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|5616 RPM
|Noise level (max. load)
|56.7 dB
|46.1 dB
Display
|Size
|18 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|480 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|126 ppi
|226 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|G-Sync
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1331:1
|sRGB color space
|10%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|88.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|99.4%
|Response time
|3 ms
|43 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|300 / 330 W
|96 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|1478 / 1512 grams
|359 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alienware m18 +83%
2001
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware m18 +197%
15689
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Alienware m18 +86%
2093
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alienware m18 +231%
22866
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|115 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1000 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1250 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.8 TFLOPS
|3.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|1280
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|4
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|83.8 dB
|82.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|4x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.8 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|13.1 x 8.0 cm
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
Further details
Notes on Alienware m18:
- Optional CherryMX low-profile mechanical switches.
- Supports a maximum of 9 TB of storage (2x4 TB + 2x512 TB).
- The RAM can operate at up to 5800 MHz, thanks to the XMP profiles.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
