Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Latitude 5540

60 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
VS
53 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5540
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Dell Latitude 5540
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
GeForce MX550 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Latitude 5540 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5540
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
vs
Latitude 5540

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches		 357.8 x 233.3 x 20.8 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82 inches
Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~80.4%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 6.2 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver Gray
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 44.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 800:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +25%
500 nits
Latitude 5540
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:10 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 60 / 65 / 100 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 429 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16
GPU performance
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +85%
5.01 TFLOPS
Latitude 5540
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 83.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on XPS 15 9520 (2022):
    - The USB Type-C to HDMI and Type-A adapter comes in the box.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

