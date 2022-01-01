You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Apple M1 RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 49.9 watt-hours Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 74-101% higher FPS

66% sharper screen – 227 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (100.1 vs 134.5 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 368 x 236 x 18.2 mm

14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 868 cm2 (134.6 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 - Noise level 47 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 16.1 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1179:1 1069:1 sRGB color space 98.9% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 68.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 68.4% - Response time 14 ms 35 ms Max. brightness MagicBook 16 (2022) 300 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:46 hr 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32 GPU performance MagicBook 16 (2022) 1.108 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +135% 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness 80.8 dB 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.2 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.