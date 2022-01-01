Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 15 or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

HP Pavilion 15 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

43 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15
VS
61 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
HP Pavilion 15
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1920
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 15 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~144%) battery – 100 against 41 watt-hours
  • Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
  • 126% sharper screen – 226 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 15
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Dimensions 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches		 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm
14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches
Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~84.3%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level 42 dB 46.1 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1331:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness
Pavilion 15
250 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.34 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 45 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 304 gramm 359 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock - 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1250 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 1280
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Pavilion 15
2.822 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +13%
3.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 81.3 dB 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) vs Pavilion 15
2. VivoBook 15 M513 vs Pavilion 15
3. Inspiron 15 5505 vs Pavilion 15
4. 15 (2021) vs Pavilion 15
5. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
6. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
7. XPS 17 9700 vs MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
8. Blade 17 (2021) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
9. Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and HP Pavilion 15 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский