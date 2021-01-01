Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 Pro (16”) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

70 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
VS
68 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
From $1599
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 80 against 76 watt-hours
  • Provides 56% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 320 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (110.5 vs 145.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 Pro (16”)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 264.2 mm (10.4 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~75.8%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1181:1 -
sRGB color space 98.1% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 71.4% 75.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.3% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 300 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 5.299 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2560 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 5 Pro (16”) +8%
5.299 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 82 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.9 x 7.6 cm 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

