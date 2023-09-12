Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (with Apple A17 Pro) that was released on September 12, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
- Comes with 1652 mAh larger battery capacity: 4852 vs 3200 mAh
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.2 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1290 x 2796 pixels
|1179 x 2556 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|460 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|2000 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1600 nits
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Ceramic Shield
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.8%
|87%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.25 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|221 g (7.8 oz)
|206 g (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A17 Pro
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max clock
|3700 MHz
|3460 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|-
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|Lithography process
|-
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|Apple A16 GPU
|GPU shading units
|-
|640
|GPU clock
|-
|1398 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1789.4 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1876
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5382
|CPU
|-
|248495
|GPU
|-
|393310
|Memory
|-
|162433
|UX
|-
|143811
|Total score
|-
|953051
|Max surface temperature
|-
|41.2 °C
|Stability
|-
|79%
|Graphics test
|-
|59 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|9874
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 17
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
Battery
|Capacity
|4852 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Max charge power
|30 W
|23 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:41 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|12:35 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:45 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:03 hr
|Standby
|-
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 12.7 MP + 13.4 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12.7 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13.4 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|Yes
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|23 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
143
Video quality
149
Generic camera score
146
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2023
|September 2022
|Release date
|September 2023
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 14 Pro.
