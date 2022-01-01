Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone X vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone X vs iPhone 14

Эпл Айфон X
VS
Эпл Айфон 14
Apple iPhone X
Apple iPhone 14

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Apple iPhone X (with Apple A11 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 61 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (779K versus 378K)
  • Shows 66% longer battery life (37:24 vs 22:33 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 38% higher peak brightness (835 against 605 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 5-years and 1-month newer
  • Comes with 563 mAh larger battery capacity: 3279 vs 2716 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone X
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1125 x 2436 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 458 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 625 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 86%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 99.5%
PWM 240 Hz 60 Hz
Response time 2.2 ms 12 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
iPhone X
605 nits
iPhone 14 +38%
835 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gray White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone X
82.9%
iPhone 14 +4%
86%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone X and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A11 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2390 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU Apple GPU
GPU clock - 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~325 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone X
926
iPhone 14 +87%
1733
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone X
2373
iPhone 14 +99%
4724
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iPhone X
378436
iPhone 14 +106%
779836
CPU 124881 209437
GPU 115568 333181
Memory 60636 105776
UX 79405 131735
Total score 378436 779836
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iPhone X
3553
iPhone 14 +168%
9519
Stability 62% 82%
Graphics test 21 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 3553 9519
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.02)
OS size 5.3 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2716 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:08 hr 13:45 hr
Watching video 09:17 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 04:04 hr 05:25 hr
Standby 84 hr 122 hr
General battery life
iPhone X
22:33 hr
iPhone 14 +66%
37:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3472 x 2063 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 32 mm 23 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type No -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone X +5%
85.3 dB
iPhone 14
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2017 September 2022
Release date November 2017 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.87 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.97 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
