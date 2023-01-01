Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone X vs iPhone 15 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone X vs iPhone 15 Pro Max

52 out of 100
Apple iPhone X
VS
85 out of 100
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple iPhone X
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Apple iPhone X (with Apple A11 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A17 Pro and came out 73 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Weighs 47 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.8 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Comes with 2136 mAh larger battery capacity: 4852 vs 2716 mAh
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate
  • Supports higher wattage charging (30W versus 18W)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Apple iPhone X and iPhone 15 Pro Max crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone X
vs
iPhone 15 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1125 x 2436 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 458 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 625 nits 2000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 2.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.25 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 174 g (6.14 oz) 221 g (7.8 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gray White, Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone X
82.9%
iPhone 15 Pro Max +8%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone X and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A11 Bionic Apple A17 Pro
Max clock 2390 MHz 3700 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon		 -
Lithography process 10 nanometers -
Graphics Apple A11 GPU -
GPU shading units 192 -
GPU clock 1066 MHz -
FLOPS ~409.3 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 122434 -
GPU 100806 -
Memory 57691 -
UX 83809 -
Total score 367154 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 45.7 °C -
Stability 63% -
Graphics test 21 FPS -
Graphics score 3526 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR5
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 256 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5) iOS 17
OS size 5.3 GB -

Battery

Capacity 2716 mAh 4852 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:08 hr -
Watching video 09:17 hr -
Gaming 04:04 hr -
Standby 84 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12.7 MP + 13.4 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.7 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 13.4 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3472 x 2063 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 32 mm 23 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type No USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2017 September 2023
Release date November 2017 September 2023
SAR (head) 0.87 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.97 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger - Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

EnglishРусский