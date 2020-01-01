Home > Smartphone processors comparison > A12 Bionic vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A12 Bionic (with Apple A12 Bionic GPU graphics) and A11 Bionic (Apple GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 316K
  • Announced 1 year later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A12 Bionic +21%
1135
A11 Bionic
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A12 Bionic +26%
2954
A11 Bionic
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A12 Bionic +28%
405980
A11 Bionic
316853

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 6 6
Frequency 2490 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 6.9 billion 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Apple A12 Bionic GPU Apple GPU
Cores 4 3
FLOPS 1000 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 1x 64 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution 2688 x 1242 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 2x 12MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3 AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2018 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship

