A12 Bionic vs A11 Bionic
We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A12 Bionic (with Apple A12 Bionic GPU graphics) and A11 Bionic (Apple GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
57
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
65
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
73
53
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 316K
- Announced 1 year later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A12 Bionic +21%
1135
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A12 Bionic +26%
2954
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A12 Bionic +28%
405980
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|6
|6
|Frequency
|2490 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.9 billion
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Apple GPU
|Cores
|4
|3
|FLOPS
|1000 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|1x 64 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2688 x 1242
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|2x 12MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2018
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
