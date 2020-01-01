A13 Bionic vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) with the older 4-core A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
44
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
93
40
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 3 years and 1 month later
- Shows significantly better (up to 90%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 250K
- Has 2 cores more
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2340 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A13 Bionic +72%
1346
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A13 Bionic +153%
3571
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A13 Bionic +90%
477091
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|6
|4
|Frequency
|2660 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|48 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|4 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|-
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|-
|900 MHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|FLOPS
|-
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.1
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max size
|-
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes, Neural Engine
|No
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2688 x 1242
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|September 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
