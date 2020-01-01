Home > Smartphone processors comparison > A13 Bionic vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

A13 Bionic vs A10 Fusion

A13 Bionic
A13 Bionic
VS
A10 Fusion
A10 Fusion

We compared the 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) with the older 4-core A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 3 years and 1 month later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 90%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 250K
  • Has 2 cores more
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2340 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A13 Bionic +72%
1346
A10 Fusion
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A13 Bionic +153%
3571
A10 Fusion
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A13 Bionic +90%
477091
A10 Fusion
250869

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of A13 Bionic and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 6 4
Frequency 2660 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 48 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 4 MB 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Apple A13 Bionic GPU PowerVR GT7600
Architecture - Rogue
GPU frequency - 900 MHz
Cores 4 6
FLOPS - 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.1 2.0
DirectX version 12.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max size - 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes, Neural Engine No
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution 2688 x 1242 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution - 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+ AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 220 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 September 2016
Class Flagship Flagship

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
49 (63.6%)
28 (36.4%)
Total votes: 77

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and A13 Bionic or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish