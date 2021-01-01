Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs A14 Bionic

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
VS
A14 Bionic
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
A14 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1003K vs 724K
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
vs
A14 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +38%
1003811
A14 Bionic
724879
CPU 228047 185620
GPU 428067 285864
Memory 175864 111321
UX 171611 135642
Total score 1003811 724879
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 174.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 33.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 95.65 words/s
Machine learning - 95.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 38.45 images/s
HTML 5 - 4.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1060 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 77%
Graphics test - 45 FPS
Score - 7523

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3000 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 11.8 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 700 -
Execution units - 4
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth - 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 64MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2021 September 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8450 APL1W01
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
96 (63.2%)
56 (36.8%)
Total votes: 152

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 870
2. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 860
3. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs A15 Bionic
4. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 888 Plus
5. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 9000
6. A14 Bionic vs Snapdragon 855
7. A14 Bionic vs Snapdragon 888
8. A14 Bionic vs Exynos 990
9. A14 Bionic vs A15 Bionic
10. A14 Bionic vs Kirin 9000
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A14 Bionic and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish