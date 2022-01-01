Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Adreno 740) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
97
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
78
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
96
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
91
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1199K vs 728K
- Announced 2-years and 2-months later
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|199661
|GPU
|-
|262671
|Memory
|-
|132086
|UX
|-
|136404
|Total score
|1199988
|728067
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1475
A14 Bionic +7%
1578
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +23%
4993
4072
|Image compression
|-
|174.85 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|33.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|95.65 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|95.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|38.45 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|4.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1060 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|75%
|Graphics test
|-
|47 FPS
|Score
|12708
|7882
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and A14 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 740
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|-
|Execution units
|-
|4
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|4200 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|-
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X70
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|7
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8550-AB
|APL1W01
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
|-
Cast your vote
2 (20%)
8 (80%)
Total votes: 10