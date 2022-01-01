Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs A14 Bionic

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
VS
A14 Bionic
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
A14 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Adreno 740) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1199K vs 728K
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
vs
A14 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +65%
1199988
A14 Bionic
728067
CPU - 199661
GPU - 262671
Memory - 132086
UX - 136404
Total score 1199988 728067
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 174.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 33.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 95.65 words/s
Machine learning - 95.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 38.45 images/s
HTML 5 - 4.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1060 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +61%
12708
A14 Bionic
7882
Stability - 75%
Graphics test - 47 FPS
Score 12708 7882

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3200 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache 1 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 11.8 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 740 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 700 -
Execution units - 4
Vulkan version 1.3 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 4200 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth - 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X70 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 7 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2022 September 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8550-AB APL1W01
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (20%)
8 (80%)
Total votes: 10

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 888 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
2. A16 Bionic or Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
3. Dimensity 9200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
4. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or A14 Bionic
5. A15 Bionic or A14 Bionic
6. A12X Bionic or A14 Bionic
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A14 Bionic and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish