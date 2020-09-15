Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > A14 Bionic: benchmarks and specs

Apple A14 Bionic

Apple A14 Bionic

Apple A14 Bionic – an 6-core chipset that was announced on September 15, 2020, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Lightning at 3100 MHz and 4 cores Thunder at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
95
Gaming Performance
98
Battery life
94
NanoReview Score
96

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
579122

Smartphones

Phones with A14 BionicAnTuTu v8
1. Apple iPhone 12 mini593238
2. Apple iPhone 12 Pro591034
3. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max590816
4. Apple iPhone 12588935

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the A14 Bionic SoC with Apple GPU graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
Cores 6
Frequency 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A
Process 5 nanometers
Transistor count 11.8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Apple GPU
Cores 4

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine
Storage type NVMe
Max display resolution 2732 x 2048
Video capture 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

5G support Yes
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2020
Class Flagship

Comparison with competitors

Comments

