Apple A14 Bionic
Apple A14 Bionic – an 6-core chipset that was announced on September 15, 2020, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Lightning at 3100 MHz and 4 cores Thunder at 1800 MHz.
CPU Performance
95
Gaming Performance
98
Battery life
94
NanoReview Score
96
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
579122
Smartphones
|Phones with A14 Bionic
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Apple iPhone 12 mini
|593238
|2. Apple iPhone 12 Pro
|591034
|3. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
|590816
|4. Apple iPhone 12
|588935
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|6
|Frequency
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|11.8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple GPU
|Cores
|4
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2732 x 2048
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|5G support
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship