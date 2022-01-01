A16 Bionic vs A14 Bionic
We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A16 Bionic (with Apple GPU graphics) and A14 Bionic (Apple GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
97
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
83
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
96
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
92
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
- Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 9 score – 976K vs 715K
- Announced 2-years later
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Supports 20% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 42.7 GB/s)
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 3100 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|246572
|185695
|GPU
|408723
|285023
|Memory
|176151
|118389
|UX
|146701
|131689
|Total score
|976510
|715628
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
A16 Bionic +17%
1866
1592
Multi-Core Score
A16 Bionic +28%
5219
4078
|Image compression
|-
|174.85 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|33.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|95.65 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|95.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|38.45 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|4.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1060 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|79%
|77%
|Graphics test
|59 FPS
|45 FPS
|Score
|9862
|7613
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of A16 Bionic and A14 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
|2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|6
|6
|Frequency
|3460 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|16 billion
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple GPU
|Apple GPU
|Execution units
|6
|4
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|6400 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2796 x 1290
|2732 x 2048
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2022
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W01
Cast your vote
19 (47.5%)
21 (52.5%)
Total votes: 40