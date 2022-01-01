Home > Smartphone processors comparison > A16 Bionic vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

A16 Bionic vs A14 Bionic

We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A16 Bionic (with Apple GPU graphics) and A14 Bionic (Apple GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
  • Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 9 score – 976K vs 715K
  • Announced 2-years later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Supports 20% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 42.7 GB/s)
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 3100 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
A16 Bionic
vs
A14 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
A16 Bionic +36%
976510
A14 Bionic
715628
CPU 246572 185695
GPU 408723 285023
Memory 176151 118389
UX 146701 131689
Total score 976510 715628
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
A16 Bionic +17%
1866
A14 Bionic
1592
Multi-Core Score
A16 Bionic +28%
5219
A14 Bionic
4078
Image compression - 174.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 33.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 95.65 words/s
Machine learning - 95.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 38.45 images/s
HTML 5 - 4.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1060 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
A16 Bionic +30%
9862
A14 Bionic
7613
Stability 79% 77%
Graphics test 59 FPS 45 FPS
Score 9862 7613

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of A16 Bionic and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth		 2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 6 6
Frequency 3460 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.5-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
L2 cache 24 MB 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 16 billion 11.8 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Apple GPU Apple GPU
Execution units 6 4

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 6400 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine Neural Engine
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution 2796 x 1290 2732 x 2048
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+ AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2022 September 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W01

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A14 Bionic and A16 Bionic, or ask any questions
Promotion
