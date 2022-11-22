Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs A16 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Adreno 740) with the older 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Has 2 more cores
- Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1199K vs 956K
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 3200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|242019
|GPU
|-
|407261
|Memory
|-
|167432
|UX
|-
|145864
|Total score
|1199988
|956255
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1475
A16 Bionic +26%
1861
Multi-Core Score
4993
A16 Bionic +4%
5198
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|78%
|Graphics test
|-
|59 FPS
|Score
|12708
|9856
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and A16 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|3460 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|24 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|16 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 740
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|-
|Execution units
|-
|6
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|4200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2796 x 1290
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X70
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|7
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|September 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8550-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
|-
