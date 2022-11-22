Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs A16 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs A16 Bionic

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
VS
A16 Bionic
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
A16 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Adreno 740) with the older 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments (7)

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1199K vs 956K
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 3200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
vs
A16 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +25%
1199988
A16 Bionic
956255
CPU - 242019
GPU - 407261
Memory - 167432
UX - 145864
Total score 1199988 956255
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +29%
12708
A16 Bionic
9856
Stability - 78%
Graphics test - 59 FPS
Score 12708 9856

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and A16 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3200 MHz 3460 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 24 MB
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 16 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 740 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 700 -
Execution units - 6
Vulkan version 1.3 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 4200 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2796 x 1290
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X70 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 7 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2022 September 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8550-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
596 (72.9%)
222 (27.1%)
Total votes: 818

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Apple A15 Bionic
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs MediaTek Dimensity 9200
4. Apple A16 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
5. Apple A16 Bionic vs A15 Bionic
6. Apple A16 Bionic vs Google Tensor G2
7. Apple A16 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A16 Bionic and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, or ask any questions
Avatar
Billy 22 November 2022 15:50
The results are that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2’s GPU has about 20% more performance than A16 Bionic. 8Gen2 CPU’s single core is between A13 and A14, multi-core is between A15 and A16.
+10 Reply
Avatar
G.R. Roman 21 November 2022 19:13
snapdragon 8 gen 2 can reach 5100+ in geekbench multi-core.. 14000 in 3d mark wildlife.. 3700+ in wildlife extreme stress test.. also bionic a16 can reach 5500+ in geekbench multicore
+4 Reply
Avatar
Dr Mujeeb 21 November 2022 03:04
Efficiency also matters. Apple's bionics have only been downgraded since a14. ( Geekbench scores/watt) A14: 4200 @ 6.7w (626/w) A15: 4700 @ 8.2w (573/w) A16: 5400 @ 9.2w (586/w) While as Android has been only improving in terms of efficiency. SD 8 gen 1: 3700 @ 10.5w (352/w) D 9000 : 4300 @ 8.8w (488/w) SD 8+ gen 1: 4200 @ 7.5w ( 560/w) D9200: 4450 @ 7.8w ( 570/w) SD 8 gen 2 : 4700 @ 7.8w (602/w) Let's talk about improvement in genshin impact. 57 fps @ 1440:720p resolution: A15: 4.9 watts A 16: 5.2 watts ( apple becoming worse) 8 gen 1: 9 watts D 9000: 6.2 watts ( Android improving) SD 8+ gen 1 : 5.5 watts D9200: 5.4 watts SD 8 gen 2: not yet disclosed. Then GPU is altogether a different game. On manhattan es 3.1 offscreen 1080p Apple bionic in 4 years has improved from 120 fps to 195 fps (62%). At the same time, Android has improved from 87 fps to 226 fps (160%). Apple had a lead in efficiency until a14. But since then they have dried up, there hasn't been any improvement in efficiency at all and they have just been increasing tdp of their chips and no real efficiency gains.
+10 Reply
Avatar
Steve 21 November 2022 15:23
Anandtech does an in-depth analysis and shows that Apple's chips lead both in terms of performance and performance per watt. Also, you can't just compare frame rates in Genshin Impact. The Android version is dumbed down such that you can't run the highest level of graphic effects as compared to the iPhone version. So, you're not comparing the same thing.
+21 Reply
Avatar
John Ades 22 November 2022 02:43
Where did you get this data?
0 Reply
Avatar
Eimantas 19 November 2022 18:56
Only I want to ask how a 15Gz CPU of 16 bionic is better than the 20,4 Gz speed of Gen2.
+3 Reply
Avatar
Boris 19 November 2022 17:42
Good, but still A16 kicks a*s! 6 vs 8 cores and still higher multicore score. Btw the 5200 used here is low. My 14 Pro reached around ~5500. Next year's A17 should be amazing and again make the gap bigger!
+2 Reply
Avatar
Dr mujeeb 21 November 2022 03:17
iSheep cores don't matter. How big an individual core is, that matters as well. Suppose a16 big core has 8 lanes (sub-core) while cortex x3 has only 6 lanes. Let's count all the lanes. On a16 : Big cores: 8 lanes Efficiency cores: 4 lanes Total lanes: 8×2+4×4= 32. On d9200 and 8 gen 2. Big core - 6 lanes Mid core - 4 lanes Efficiency core - 2 lanes Total lanes D9200 : 6×1+ 4×3+2×4 = 26 lanes 8 gen 2 : 6×1+ 4×4 + 2×3 = 28 lanes Even the upcoming sd 8 gen 3 with the proposed design as 1 big core 5 mid cores and 2 small cores has only 30 lanes. Apple had actually more real cores 32 vs 8 gen 2s only 28 cores. And that is shown also in power consumption as well. Apple a16 consumes 9.2 watts of power ( 9.2/32 = 0.288) 8 gen 2 consumes 7.8 watts of power ( 7.8/28= 0.278).
+4 Reply
Avatar
Karim 19 November 2022 07:23
If snapdragon wants to win should change the structure to 1+5+2 or 2+4+2
0 Reply
Avatar
Dr Mujeeb 21 November 2022 03:02
2 4 2 isn't feasible. But 1 5 2 is, in fact, according to earlier leaks they are going to switch to 152 with 8 gen 3.
+1 Reply
Avatar
John Ades 22 November 2022 02:46
Dr Mujeeb, Why using 2x X-core isn't feasible like what apple does so they can win in the single-core bench?
0 Reply
Avatar
Nabil 17 November 2022 18:03
It's pretty clear GPU wise snapdragon 8 gen 2 is better and Cpu wise a16 bionic better. Argue with your keyboard.
+16 Reply
Avatar
Dr mujeeb 21 November 2022 03:25
CPU efficiency: geekbench A16: 5400/9.2 watt (586/w). 8 gen 2: 4700/7.8 watt (602/w). 8 gen 2 is more efficient so better sustained performance. GPU efficiency: manhattan es offscreen 1080p A16 : 195/8.75 watt (22.28/w) 8 gen 2 : 218/8.5 watt (25.64/w) Again more sustained and powerful performance on 8 gen 2. So 8 gen 2 is actually both in terms of CPU as well as GPU more powerful in sustained performance than fruit 16.
+2 Reply
Avatar
Frog 22 November 2022 17:53
Dr mujeeb, Then why a16 is better in battery life than potato 8 gen 2
+3 Reply
Promotion
РусскийEnglish