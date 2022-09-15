Home > Smartphone processors comparison > A16 Bionic vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A16 Bionic (with Apple GPU graphics) and A15 Bionic (Apple GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments (6)

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Supports 20% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 42.7 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 9 score – 978K vs 798K
  • Announced later
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 3240 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
A16 Bionic
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
A16 Bionic +23%
978271
A15 Bionic
798491
CPU 246572 216602
GPU 408723 336667
Memory 176151 112950
UX 146701 131916
Total score 978271 798491
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
A16 Bionic +8%
1886
A15 Bionic
1749
Multi-Core Score
A16 Bionic +9%
5273
A15 Bionic
4838

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 57 FPS
Score - 9524

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of A16 Bionic and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth		 2x 3.24 GHz – Avalanche
4x 2.02 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 6 6
Frequency 3460 MHz 3240 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.5-A
L1 cache 256 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 32 MB 32 MB
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 16 billion 15 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Apple GPU Apple GPU
GPU frequency - 1200 MHz
Execution units 6 5
Shading units - 640

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 6400 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine Neural Engine
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution 2796 x 1290 2732 x 2048
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+ AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced September 2022 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W07

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A15 Bionic and A16 Bionic, or ask any questions
Avatar
Billy 15 September 2022 16:53
A16 must be more powerful, but only at CPU, Nevertheless, it is also obtained by all core upgrades. GPU is the same as A15. Both chips’ 3D Mark is the same. I think the GPU architectures are the same and replace LPDDR4X with LPDDR5. Therefore, the A16 only increases the frequency, and the architecture has not been changed.
+5 Reply
Avatar
Boris 16 September 2022 14:48
The GPU is ~30% faster!
+4 Reply
Avatar
Boris 12 September 2022 23:38
1. A15 Cores - 3.23GHz / 2.02 GHz (Small) 2. A16 Cores - 3.46GHz / 2.02 GHz (Small) 3. A16 core names - Everest (big) / Sawtooth (small) Please, fix!
+6 Reply
Avatar
Sergey 13 September 2022 20:27
Thank you for a comment, already fixed :)
+5 Reply
Avatar
Roland2 10 September 2022 13:20
Apple has peaked. Qualcomm and Mediatek now have the opportunity to catch up.
+33 Reply
Avatar
moreso 18 September 2022 00:38
The competition has barely caught up with the A13. At this point, apple is slowing down strategically.
0 Reply
Avatar
Zhinazhu 10 September 2022 05:28
TSMC's 3nm A17/A18 may be a better choice.
+11 Reply
Avatar
A16 09 September 2022 01:37
the a16 bionic chip has a geeckbench5 score of 1905-5000 but the page has not yet collected enough information to draw a definitive conclusion and this is understandable because it is a new chip "we would need to wait a couple of weeks for the respective tests to be done and benchmarks to see the real results
+19 Reply
Avatar
Innocent 08 September 2022 23:03
So this is the reason they compared it to the a13 bionic and it looked so much better than the a13 bionic.... if they did that same graph with the a15 bionic then it would look miserable in terms of raw performance. Snapdragon and MediaTek can definitely catch up now. Maybe apple has hit a wall with the arm architecture but that doesn't seem to be the case with the m2 series, well we will see if x86 is better than arm, or perhaps apple is blind to competition and didn't try this round.
+28 Reply
Avatar
Abstronal 09 September 2022 09:25
Indeed, that's why they used A13, if they used A15 it would make them look like a joke.
+9 Reply
Avatar
Boris 09 September 2022 14:40
Which was already kinda same as A14. :D
+8 Reply
