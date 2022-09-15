A16 Bionic vs A15 Bionic
We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A16 Bionic (with Apple GPU graphics) and A15 Bionic (Apple GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
97
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
96
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
98
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Supports 20% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 42.7 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 9 score – 978K vs 798K
- Announced later
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 3240 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|246572
|216602
|GPU
|408723
|336667
|Memory
|176151
|112950
|UX
|146701
|131916
|Total score
|978271
|798491
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
A16 Bionic +8%
1886
1749
Multi-Core Score
A16 Bionic +9%
5273
4838
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|82%
|Graphics test
|-
|57 FPS
|Score
|-
|9524
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of A16 Bionic and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
|2x 3.24 GHz – Avalanche
4x 2.02 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|6
|6
|Frequency
|3460 MHz
|3240 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|32 MB
|32 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|16 billion
|15 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple GPU
|Apple GPU
|GPU frequency
|-
|1200 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|5
|Shading units
|-
|640
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|6400 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2796 x 1290
|2732 x 2048
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|September 2022
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W07
