Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
98
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1007K vs 802K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (3223 vs 3000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|228047
|216265
|GPU
|428067
|339795
|Memory
|175864
|112472
|UX
|171611
|133063
|Total score
|1007359
|802905
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1248
A15 Bionic +40%
1744
Multi-Core Score
3864
A15 Bionic +22%
4729
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|3223 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|-
|GPU frequency
|-
|1200 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|5
|Shading units
|-
|640
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|-
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 64MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|December 2021
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8450
|APL1W07
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
|-
