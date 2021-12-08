Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1007K vs 802K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (3223 vs 3000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +25%
1007359
A15 Bionic
802905
CPU 228047 216265
GPU 428067 339795
Memory 175864 112472
UX 171611 133063
Total score 1007359 802905
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3000 MHz 3223 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 700 -
GPU frequency - 1200 MHz
Execution units - 5
Shading units - 640
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth - 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 64MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2021 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8450 APL1W07
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
152 (77.2%)
45 (22.8%)
Total votes: 197

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A15 Bionic and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or ask any questions
Avatar
Nemesis 08 December 2021 11:53
Me Snapdragon fanboi feeling proud right now
0 Reply
Avatar
Guest 07 December 2021 16:21
That's so crazy that snapdragon is going to bit appĺe bionic chipset... My phone thinks that only they can make the fastest chip but snapdragon prove that they can do better from them ...I always support snapdragon ...And I will tell them to think about the price if they take some low price for their latest chip, then Apple will know their mistake, For their products= phones, laptop, iPad They takes the biggest price to sell, So I only wish to Qualcomm to read my tiny comment...
+1 Reply
