Apple A15 Bionic
Apple A15 Bionic – an 6-core chipset that was announced on September 14, 2021, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Avalanche at 3200 MHz and 4 cores Blizzard at 1800 MHz.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
Apple A15 Bionic
622245
|CPU
|180779
|GPU
|238128
|Memory
|108752
|UX
|89372
|Total score
|622245
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1676
Multi-Core Score
4181
Smartphones
|Phones with A15 Bionic
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Apple iPhone 13 mini
|-
|2. Apple iPhone 13
|-
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the A15 Bionic SoC with Apple GPU graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|6
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|Process
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|15 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple GPU
|Execution units
|5
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|Max size
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|NVMe
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Model number
|T8103