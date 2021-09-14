Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > A15 Bionic: benchmarks and specs

Apple A15 Bionic

Apple A15 Bionic

Apple A15 Bionic – an 6-core chipset that was announced on September 14, 2021, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Avalanche at 3200 MHz and 4 cores Blizzard at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
98
Gaming Performance
95
Battery life
93
NanoReview Score
96

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Apple A15 Bionic
622245
CPU 180779
GPU 238128
Memory 108752
UX 89372
Total score 622245

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
1676
Multi-Core Score
4181

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with A15 BionicAnTuTu v8
1. Apple iPhone 13 mini-
2. Apple iPhone 13-

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the A15 Bionic SoC with Apple GPU graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 6
Frequency 3200 MHz
Process 5 nanometers
Transistor count 15 billion

Graphics

GPU name Apple GPU
Execution units 5

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz
Max size 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine
Storage type NVMe
Video capture 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced September 2021
Class Flagship
Model number T8103

