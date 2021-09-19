Home > Smartphone processors comparison > A15 Bionic vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

A15 Bionic vs A14 Bionic

A15 Bionic
VS
A14 Bionic
A15 Bionic
A14 Bionic

We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A15 Bionic (with Apple GPU graphics) and A14 Bionic (Apple GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments (9)

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 729K
  • Announced 1-year later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
A15 Bionic
vs
A14 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
A15 Bionic +15%
840854
A14 Bionic
729107
CPU 214698 185620
GPU 324552 285974
Memory 167472 111321
UX 132953 135642
Total score 840854 729107
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
A15 Bionic +9%
1764
A14 Bionic
1616
Multi-Core Score
A15 Bionic +17%
4862
A14 Bionic
4141
Image compression - 174.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 33.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 95.65 words/s
Machine learning - 95.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 38.45 images/s
HTML 5 - 4.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1060 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of A15 Bionic and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard		 2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 6 6
Frequency 3200 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.5-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 15 billion 11.8 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Apple GPU Apple GPU
Execution units 5 4

Memory

Memory type - LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz -
Max bandwidth - 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine Neural Engine
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution - 2732 x 2048
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+ AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2021 September 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number APL1W05 APL1W01

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
376 (67.5%)
181 (32.5%)
Total votes: 557

Related Comparisons

1. A15 Bionic vs A13 Bionic
2. A15 Bionic vs Snapdragon 870
3. A15 Bionic vs Kirin 9000
4. A14 Bionic vs Snapdragon 865
5. A14 Bionic vs A13 Bionic
6. A14 Bionic vs Snapdragon 888
7. A14 Bionic vs Snapdragon 865 Plus
8. A14 Bionic vs Exynos 2100

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A14 Bionic and A15 Bionic, or ask any questions
Avatar
nonenone 19 September 2021 20:38
Wait what about 50% better gpu thing? Fake?
0 Reply
Avatar
Boku 19 September 2021 21:46
Better than A12 or competition, but not than A14.
0 Reply
Avatar
Craig 19 September 2021 12:20
yet many iPhone users who buy the 13/13 Mini or Pro/Max will most likely be more than happy with the performance... how many Android users have most likely been irked by some sort of problem, most likely a much higher %.. Why can't people just accept on any side of the river people enjoy the product and that's good enough?
0 Reply
Avatar
Guest User 3518 19 September 2021 13:30
Most of android problems are found in midrange or below and they don't get the care and treatment of a flagship iPhone 13 series are apple highest end series(currently) so they will obviously have better care(most apple products are released as flagship so there won't be much errors) You want people to accept their sides and keep quiet but you are comparing apple error to android errors Pretty ironic (or I might have misread your last point) ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
0 Reply
Avatar
Ricardo 18 September 2021 05:44
Upgrades From A12 to A13 (great upgrade) A13 to A14 (great upgrade) A14 to A15 (basically the same sh*t)
+30 Reply
Avatar
Tobey 18 September 2021 01:30
"50% improvement" (what it was stated) A15 is just below 20% better than A14 Which won't differ in real-time usage
+5 Reply
Avatar
Boku 18 September 2021 12:29
That's why they stated VS COMPETITION. They knew the jump this time is laughable
+3 Reply
Avatar
George 18 September 2021 17:58
50% improvement above the cpu’s from the concurrent. Duh…
0 Reply
Avatar
DVL 18 September 2021 21:14
Boku, Laughable. Love to see you do better.
+1 Reply
Avatar
Boku 17 September 2021 01:55
Why you keep reverting the A14 scores? Its 1605/4225
0 Reply
Avatar
Root 17 September 2021 10:40
It's median results posted by our users and moderators in last 7 days. So we recompute them every 2 days.
+3 Reply
Avatar
Boku 17 September 2021 15:56
Root, Imo you have to keep the best achieved score. The lower scores which "drag" the benchmarks down can be because various reasons which DOESN'T reflect the capabilities of the chip itself.
+2 Reply
Avatar
Son 17 September 2021 00:01
A13 to a14 =good ok perfect A14 to a15 = ?? Money $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$ hight
+5 Reply
Avatar
Boku 16 September 2021 15:01
Other stuff which I forgot to mention about the data. Few things to be fixed: 1. Both chips are running with LPDDR4X and not LPDDR5. 2. There is no L3 cache on A14/A15. Both are with 8MB L2 (big cores) 3. Instruction set for both is ARMv8.5-A. A14 is listed as ARMv8.4-A which is wrong. 4. Model number for the A15 is APL1W05 :)
+5 Reply
Avatar
dxi 16 September 2021 15:19
Hi. 1. iPad Pro 11” 2020 uses LPDDR5, so the chip supports it. 2. Thanks, we will fix it. 3. Wiki says A14 has ARMv8.4 4. Thanks, we will fix it.
+3 Reply
Avatar
Boku 16 September 2021 16:52
dxi, 1. You are mistaken. iPad Pro 11” 2020 is still on LPDDR4X. There is NO Apple device right now running on LPDDR5. 3. The A14 page was listed wrong. If you follow the quote from the source: https://reviews.llvm.org/rG6259fbd8b69531133d24b5367a6a2cd9b183ce48 you can see it's saying v8.5. I edited myself the Wiki so now it's right.
+5 Reply
Avatar
Root 16 September 2021 17:00
Boku, 1. Yeah, you are right, we've made a mistake. 3. Our sources (not public) told us about v8.4, but looks like it's v8.5. So thanks you again, we will double-check and fix it)
+2 Reply
Avatar
Boku 16 September 2021 14:29
@Maes Charles. Even there is not good. If you look here: browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/9855656 thats actually is better A14 score. They kinda put lower for some reason.
+3 Reply
Avatar
James Charles 16 September 2021 13:24
The upgrade from A13 to A14 was excellent But the upgrade from A14 to A15 is not that great as before The only main upgrade is the multi core performance Other than that it's all practically the same
+10 Reply
Avatar
Andrew 17 September 2021 12:00
Sadly in real world performance no difference even in speed.
+9 Reply
РусскийEnglish