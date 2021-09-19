A15 Bionic vs A14 Bionic
We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A15 Bionic (with Apple GPU graphics) and A14 Bionic (Apple GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
98
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
95
84
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
97
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 729K
- Announced 1-year later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|214698
|185620
|GPU
|324552
|285974
|Memory
|167472
|111321
|UX
|132953
|135642
|Total score
|840854
|729107
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
A15 Bionic +9%
1764
1616
Multi-Core Score
A15 Bionic +17%
4862
4141
|Image compression
|-
|174.85 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|33.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|95.65 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|95.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|38.45 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|4.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1060 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of A15 Bionic and A14 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
|2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|6
|6
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.5-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|15 billion
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple GPU
|Apple GPU
|Execution units
|5
|4
Memory
|Memory type
|-
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|-
|Max bandwidth
|-
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|-
|2732 x 2048
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2021
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|APL1W05
|APL1W01
Cast your vote
376 (67.5%)
181 (32.5%)
Total votes: 557