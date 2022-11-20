Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Adreno 740) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
90
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
96
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
95
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Shows significantly better (up to 51%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1199K vs 793K
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|206346
|GPU
|-
|299167
|Memory
|-
|156317
|UX
|-
|133445
|Total score
|1199988
|793330
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1475
A15 Bionic +17%
1733
Multi-Core Score
4993
4778
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|82%
|Graphics test
|-
|56 FPS
|Score
|12708
|9483
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 3.24 GHz – Avalanche
4x 2.02 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|3240 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|32 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 740
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|-
|GPU frequency
|-
|1200 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|5
|Shading units
|-
|640
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|4200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|-
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X70
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|7
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8550-AB
|APL1W07
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
|-
