Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs A15 Bionic

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
VS
A15 Bionic
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Adreno 740) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Shows significantly better (up to 51%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1199K vs 793K
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +51%
1199988
A15 Bionic
793330
CPU - 206346
GPU - 299167
Memory - 156317
UX - 133445
Total score 1199988 793330
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +34%
12708
A15 Bionic
9483
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 56 FPS
Score 12708 9483

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 3.24 GHz – Avalanche
4x 2.02 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3200 MHz 3240 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.5-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 32 MB
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 740 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 700 -
GPU frequency - 1200 MHz
Execution units - 5
Shading units - 640
Vulkan version 1.3 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 4200 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth - 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X70 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 7 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2022 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8550-AB APL1W07
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
109 (73.2%)
40 (26.8%)
Total votes: 149

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A15 Bionic and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, or ask any questions
Avatar
monticello 20 November 2022 02:46
A15 heat control is better than Gen2.
0 Reply
Promotion
