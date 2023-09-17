Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > A17 Pro: benchmarks and specs

Apple A17 Pro

Apple A17 Pro
  • GPU: Apple A17 GPU
  • Cores: 6
  • Clock: 3780 MHz
Apple A17 Pro – an 6-core chipset that was announced on September 12, 2023, and is manufactured using a 3-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores at 3780 MHz and 4 cores at 2020 MHz.

Review

CPU Performance
98
Gaming Performance
99
Battery life
98
NanoReview Score
98

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Apple A17 Pro
1480302
CPU 411219
GPU 541392
Memory 220782
UX 320112
Total score 1480302
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
2934
Multi-Core Score
7374
Asset compression 260.8 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 169.6 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 178.5 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 173.5 images/sec
HDR 232.4 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 27.9 images/sec
Photo processing 79.1 images/sec
Ray tracing 7.58 Mpixels/sec
Promotion

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with A17 ProAnTuTu v10
1. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max1519709
2. Apple iPhone 15 Pro1480302

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the A17 Pro SoC with Apple A17 GPU graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
Cores 6
Frequency 3780 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A
L1 cache 256 KB
L2 cache 16 MB
Process 3 nanometers
Transistor count 19 billion
TDP 8 W
Manufacturing TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Apple A17 GPU
Architecture Apple GPU
GPU frequency 1398 MHz
Execution units 6
Shading units 128
Total shaders 768
FLOPS 2147.2 Gigaflops

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine
Storage type NVMe
Video capture 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG

Connectivity

5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2023
Class Flagship
Model number APL1V02

Comparison with competitors

1. A16 Bionic vs A17 Pro
2. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs A17 Pro
3. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs A17 Pro
4. Dimensity 9200 Plus vs A17 Pro
5. Dimensity 9200 vs A17 Pro
6. A15 Bionic vs A17 Pro
Compare other chipsets (160+)

Comments

Avatar
Crow 17 September 2023 18:51
I hope Qualcomm outperforms Apple this year. The iPhone is always at the top every year. Come on!
+30 Reply
Avatar
Unknown 18 September 2023 02:59
iPhone consistently strikes hefty deals with TSMC to ensure they don't produce processors for any other company, especially those similar to iPhone's chips. For instance, this year, a contract was inked with TSMC to prevent them from manufacturing 3-nanometer processors for any other company. While it's a smart strategy for Apple to stand out with its powerful processors, it does come across as somewhat selfish. However, if Samsung advances in the processor industry as rumored, neither Apple nor TSMC will be able to halt its progress. And Exynos processors could reclaim their past glory.
0 Reply
Avatar
Kai 18 September 2023 13:22
I believe it will be extremely challenging for them for the next 1-2 generations, especially in terms of raw CPU performance. Apple has consistently outperformed with fewer cores for the past decade! I'm an Android fan and I value open source, openness, and customization. However, I genuinely appreciate the level of optimization that Apple brings to their products and apps. It's truly a sight to behold.
+2 Reply
Avatar
Tech 16 September 2023 16:52
Geekbench 5 is about 6200 in multi-core and single core is about 2200.
+15 Reply
Avatar
Monpo 19 September 2023 14:42
Geekbench Updated to Geekbench 6. Therefore, we can call the platform the Apple Bench. It's the worst update that's ever happened. Why is it that whenever Android processors are stronger or as powerful as Apple processors, the platform updates and supports Apple processors and makes them the best? Therefore, I always prefer AnTuTu.
0 Reply
Promotion
EnglishРусский