Apple A17 Pro
- GPU: Apple A17 GPU
- Cores: 6
- Clock: 3780 MHz
Apple A17 Pro – an 6-core chipset that was announced on September 12, 2023, and is manufactured using a 3-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores at 3780 MHz and 4 cores at 2020 MHz.
Review
CPU Performance
98
Gaming Performance
99
Battery life
98
NanoReview Score
98
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 10
Apple A17 Pro
1480302
|CPU
|411219
|GPU
|541392
|Memory
|220782
|UX
|320112
|Total score
|1480302
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
2934
Multi-Core Score
7374
|Asset compression
|260.8 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|169.6 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|178.5 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|173.5 images/sec
|HDR
|232.4 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|27.9 images/sec
|Photo processing
|79.1 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|7.58 Mpixels/sec
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the A17 Pro SoC with Apple A17 GPU graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
|Cores
|6
|Frequency
|3780 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|16 MB
|Process
|3 nanometers
|Transistor count
|19 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple A17 GPU
|Architecture
|Apple GPU
|GPU frequency
|1398 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|Shading units
|128
|Total shaders
|768
|FLOPS
|2147.2 Gigaflops
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|NVMe
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Connectivity
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Model number
|APL1V02