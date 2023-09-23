Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs A17 Pro – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs A17 Pro

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
VS
A17 Pro
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
A17 Pro

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Adreno 740) with the newer 6-core Apple A17 Pro (Apple A17 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v10
  5. GeekBench 6
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments (7)

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Performs 62% better in floating-point computations
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Supports 25% higher memory bandwidth (64 against 51.2 GB/s)
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.1x)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 4 nm)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 3200 MHz)
  • Announced 10-months later
  • Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 1493K
Promotion

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
vs
A17 Pro

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
1493565
A17 Pro +5%
1568646
CPU 387844 373446
GPU 587109 579682
Memory 275831 283791
UX 252948 341416
Total score 1493565 1568646
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
1982
A17 Pro +48%
2934
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
5291
A17 Pro +39%
7374
Asset compression 210 MB/sec 260.8 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 153.9 pages/sec 169.6 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 153.3 Mpixels/sec 178.5 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 128.6 images/sec 173.5 images/sec
HDR 159.7 Mpixels/sec 232.4 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 17.1 images/sec 27.9 images/sec
Photo processing 51.9 images/sec 79.1 images/sec
Ray tracing 5.92 Mpixels/sec 7.58 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
Promotion

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 90% -
Graphics test 73 FPS -
Score 12344 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 90 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 118 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 120 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
1116 x 2480		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and A17 Pro

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3200 MHz 3780 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 16 MB
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 3 nanometers
Transistor count - 19 billion
TDP 6.3 W 8 W
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 740 Apple A17 GPU
Architecture Adreno 700 Apple GPU
GPU frequency 680 MHz 1398 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 1280 128
Total shaders 2560 768
FLOPS 3481.6 Gigaflops 2147.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12.1 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 4200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 64 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X70 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 10000 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3500 Mbps Up to 3500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 7 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2022 September 2023
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8550-AB APL1V02
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site -
Further details
Notes on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2:
    - There's also the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy," which only differs by having a 160 MHz higher CPU clock and a 39 MHz higher GPU clock, resulting in 3681 GFLOPS for the GPU. Generally, you won't notice this difference in real-life usage, including games.

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1428 (54.4%)
1198 (45.6%)
Total votes: 2626

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Apple A16 Bionic
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Google Tensor G2
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Apple A15 Bionic
6. Apple A17 Pro or Apple A16 Bionic
7. Apple A17 Pro or MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
8. Apple A17 Pro or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
9. Apple A17 Pro or MediaTek Dimensity 9200
10. Apple A17 Pro or Apple A15 Bionic
Compare other chipsets (160+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A17 Pro and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, or ask any questions
Avatar
apple fanboy 23 September 2023 06:18
Wow, the A17 Pro really packs a punch. Android enthusiasts are in shock at how powerful Apple has become. Many Android fans are coming to terms with this and increasingly feeling outmatched.
+16 Reply
Avatar
McD 25 September 2023 10:11
"Coming to terms"? Apple is already ahead with its silicon architecture. It surpasses the SD8 with only two performance cores, and the A17 Pro is its least powerful current SoC, while the SD represents Qualcomm's best. Android enthusiasts are kidding themselves if they believe there's any competition here.
+3 Reply
Avatar
Rokku 22 September 2023 23:36
3 nm vs 4 nm is not quiet fair i think?
+5 Reply
Avatar
R2DHue 24 September 2023 17:36
It’s fair. Because Qualcomm doesn’t have a 3 nm node processor yet to compare the Apple A17 with, doesn’t make it unfair. The comparison in this piece clearly states that it is comparing each company’s “flagship” processor. And for Qualcomm, right now, that’s a 4 nm chip.
+3 Reply
Avatar
Anno 22 September 2023 18:47
Where is the 3DMark benchmark for A17 Pro?
+9 Reply
Avatar
McD 25 September 2023 10:13
Lots missing, like GeekBench6 compute. 27K BTW.
0 Reply
Avatar
Happy Good 20 September 2023 06:19
Come on, the A17 Pro is a brand-new chip compared to the 8 Gen 2, which is now a year old. Wait for the next year when the new Snapdragon arrives. It might also bring some unexpected surprises. Who knows? The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, potentially equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (overclocked) for the Galaxy, could be a worthy challenger. We should wait until then. For now, the A17 is on top.
+33 Reply
Avatar
Ionut 24 September 2023 09:35
The Snapdragon 8 gen 2 gpu is somewhat better because it has many more shaders but not that big difference. But the processor in A17 Pro is a little better. I think they are about the same in real-life usage. And yes, the Snapdragon Gen 3 will dominate the A17 Pro.
+3 Reply
Avatar
Raed 19 September 2023 16:43
The fact is, Apple can really elevate their game to extreme levels. The A17 Pro, while quite close, is slightly less powerful than the M1 CPU/GPU released in late 2020. If Apple had used an M-series chip, like the M2 or the (upcoming) M3, the competition would have been completely blown away. The reason they haven't done so is because iPhones have fewer capabilities than iPads, and much fewer than Macs.
+8 Reply
Avatar
Md Arbaz Alam 17 September 2023 01:18
A17 bionic is an excellent process. I like it. No hanging issue.
+28 Reply
Avatar
Venus 16 September 2023 22:26
The most powerful Android phone currently cannot compete with the A17 Pro combined with Apple's software. The A17 Pro is LITERALLY meant for gaming, unlike any Snapdragon chip. You're telling me that Resident Evil 4 Remake, Resident Evil Village, Death Stranding, AND Assassin's Creed Mirage will be running identically to current-gen consoles? Absolutely insane I'd say. Snapdragon must have a big step up with its next chip to compete.
+82 Reply
Avatar
Loading 19 September 2023 07:58
How will you play these games? LoL
+7 Reply
Avatar
Ahmed 19 September 2023 16:40
The graphics processing unit (GPU) in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is slightly better than Apple's A17 Pro, which isn't much of an upgrade from the A16. So, smartphones featuring this Snapdragon chip are more than capable of running these games.
+23 Reply
Avatar
Joe 19 September 2023 21:15
i know about RE4 but are all those games coming to iPhone??? if so thats insane lol.
+7 Reply
Avatar
Chipset Geek 20 September 2023 12:01
People forget about Ray Tracing already available in Android in E2200, D9200, and SD 8 Gen 2.
+30 Reply
Avatar
A17 > 8G2 21 September 2023 13:23
Ahmed, It disproportionately consumes more power & is prone to slowing down and low FPS.
0 Reply
Avatar
GTG 22 September 2023 03:25
Chipset Geek, Tell them! One area where other brands don't quite match Apple is in marketing. Imagine not highlighting the potential capabilities of your 2022 chip and then waiting for Apple to announce similar features with their new 2023 chip. With all the multitasking and running of two OSs on these phones (Android and their own UIs) and still managing to organize the system so effectively that it even surpasses Apple's standalone chip is impressive. I don't understand why brands don't emphasize certain quality features they incorporate into their chips and devices. It often ends up looking like Apple invented it when in reality, they've just reimagined an existing idea. And the public gets misled into believing it's an original Apple concept.
+2 Reply
Avatar
GTG 23 September 2023 17:42
Just because brands didn't mention ray tracing in their announcements doesn't mean their devices can't support it. The iPhone 15 may be the best at ray tracing, but it's not the only device capable of it. The Exynos 2200, Dimensity 9200+, and SD 8 Gen 2 all have this capability, but it's often understated. Many features that Apple introduces have already existed, so don't assume that's their main attraction. I mean, how many are specifically choosing the iPhone 15 series for ray tracing when other devices have had it? Their logo and brand recognition play a significant role in their sales. Have you ever considered why the iPhone 13 outsold the 13 Pro in 2022? It's probably because people can instantly recognize it as the 13, while the 13 Pro might be mistaken for the 12 or 11 Pro.
+4 Reply
Avatar
Chipset 23 September 2023 22:53
A17 > 8G2, All SD 8 Gen 2 devices come with a cooling system to maintain stable performance. In contrast, iPhones lack a proper cooling mechanism, causing them to throttle and dim the display quickly to sustain performance.
+1 Reply
Avatar
Worst 24 September 2023 14:47
Even though Apple boasts superior processing power, from normal to max usage, they equip their devices with lower-capacity batteries and don't prioritize gaming. So, what's the real benefit of the A17 Pro's processing power?
0 Reply
Avatar
McD 25 September 2023 10:03
Chipset Geek, Yeah but the A17 kills them in 3DMark’s Solar Bay.
0 Reply
Avatar
McD 25 September 2023 10:05
A17 > 8G2, Than what? Not the SD8G2, the Geekerwan review settles that.
+1 Reply
Promotion
EnglishРусский