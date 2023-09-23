Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs A17 Pro
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Adreno 740) with the newer 6-core Apple A17 Pro (Apple A17 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
98
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Performs 62% better in floating-point computations
- Has 2 more cores
- Supports 25% higher memory bandwidth (64 against 51.2 GB/s)
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
- Higher GPU frequency (~2.1x)
- Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 4 nm)
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 3200 MHz)
- Announced 10-months later
- Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 1493K
Promotion
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|387844
|373446
|GPU
|587109
|579682
|Memory
|275831
|283791
|UX
|252948
|341416
|Total score
|1493565
|1568646
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
1982
A17 Pro +48%
2934
Multi-Core Score
5291
A17 Pro +39%
7374
|Asset compression
|210 MB/sec
|260.8 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|153.9 pages/sec
|169.6 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|153.3 Mpixels/sec
|178.5 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|128.6 images/sec
|173.5 images/sec
|HDR
|159.7 Mpixels/sec
|232.4 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|17.1 images/sec
|27.9 images/sec
|Photo processing
|51.9 images/sec
|79.1 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|5.92 Mpixels/sec
|7.58 Mpixels/sec
Promotion
3DMark
|Stability
|90%
|-
|Graphics test
|73 FPS
|-
|Score
|12344
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|90 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|118 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|120 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
1116 x 2480
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and A17 Pro
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|3780 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|16 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|3 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|19 billion
|TDP
|6.3 W
|8 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 740
|Apple A17 GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Apple GPU
|GPU frequency
|680 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|1280
|128
|Total shaders
|2560
|768
|FLOPS
|3481.6 Gigaflops
|2147.2 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12.1
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|4200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|64 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|-
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X70
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 10000 Mbps
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|7
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|September 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8550-AB
|APL1V02
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
|-
Further details
Notes on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2:
- There's also the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy," which only differs by having a 160 MHz higher CPU clock and a 39 MHz higher GPU clock, resulting in 3681 GFLOPS for the GPU. Generally, you won't notice this difference in real-life usage, including games.
Cast your vote
1428 (54.4%)
1198 (45.6%)
Total votes: 2626