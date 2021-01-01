Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1000 Plus vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 1000 Plus vs A15 Bionic

Dimensity 1000 Plus
VS
A15 Bionic
Dimensity 1000 Plus
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus (Mali-G77 MC9) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 576K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 1000 Plus
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 1000 Plus
576712
A15 Bionic +46%
840854
CPU 154856 214698
GPU 212559 324552
Memory 89293 167472
UX 116031 132953
Total score 576712 840854
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 45 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 55 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device iQOO Z1
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1000 Plus and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2600 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
L3 cache 0.512 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 9 5
Shading units 144 -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 29.87 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2020 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W05
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A15 Bionic and Dimensity 1000 Plus, or ask any questions
