Dimensity 1000 Plus vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus (Mali-G77 MC9) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 576K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2600 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|154856
|214698
|GPU
|212559
|324552
|Memory
|89293
|167472
|UX
|116031
|132953
|Total score
|576712
|840854
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
A15 Bionic +119%
1764
Multi-Core Score
2786
A15 Bionic +75%
4862
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|45 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|55 FPS
[High]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|iQOO Z1
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1000 Plus and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|0.512 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|9
|5
|Shading units
|144
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|29.87 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W05
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus official site
|-
