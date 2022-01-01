Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1300 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 1300 vs A15 Bionic

Dimensity 1300
VS
A15 Bionic
Dimensity 1300
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (Mali-G77 MC9) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1300
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Supports 36% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 31.4 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (3223 vs 3000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 1300
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 216602
GPU - 336667
Memory - 112950
UX - 131916
Total score - 800353
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 1300
953
A15 Bionic +83%
1746
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1300
3193
A15 Bionic +48%
4723

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 1300
4603
A15 Bionic +107%
9524
Stability 64% 82%
Graphics test 27 FPS 57 FPS
Score 4603 9524

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1300 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3000 MHz 3223 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency - 1200 MHz
Execution units - 5
Shading units - 640
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 31.4 Gbit/s 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced March 2022 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W07
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1300 official site -

