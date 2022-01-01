Dimensity 1300 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (Mali-G77 MC9) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
96
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
98
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1300
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Supports 36% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 31.4 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (3223 vs 3000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|216602
|GPU
|-
|336667
|Memory
|-
|112950
|UX
|-
|131916
|Total score
|-
|800353
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
953
A15 Bionic +83%
1746
Multi-Core Score
3193
A15 Bionic +48%
4723
3DMark
|Stability
|64%
|82%
|Graphics test
|27 FPS
|57 FPS
|Score
|4603
|9524
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1300 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|3223 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|-
|1200 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|5
|Shading units
|-
|640
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|31.4 Gbit/s
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W07
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2